    Take advantage of Budget initiatives and invest, PM asks India Inc

    The Hawk
    March7/ 2023

    New Delhi: During his Budget speech on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked India Inc. to expand investment in line with the government's intention to increase capital expenditure (capex) and take advantage of opportunities presented in the Budget 2023-24.

    Addressing the 10th webinar on Budget, Modi said the government has increased outlay on capex to a historic high of Rs 10 lakh crore.

    He also said that India is seen as a bright spot in the world economy, and that the country has attracted the most foreign direct investment (FDI) for the years 2021 and 2022, with most of it going into the manufacturing sector.—Inputs from Agencies

