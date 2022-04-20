Take action against Mamata for promoting enmity between communities: BJP to ECI

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday met the Election Commission of India (ECI) and urged it to take appropriate action against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly promoting enmity between the otherwise peace loving communities and other electoral offences.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP national secretary Sunil Deodhar, senior leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and others met the poll panel and submitted a memorandum which said Banerjee in an election meeting at Tarkeshwar on April 3 had appealed to the Muslim voters not to let their votes get split among different political parties.

"Instead, she exhorted that they should cast their votes en-block to her party. While making the appeal, she suggested that minorities (Muslims) must not listen to 'shaitaan' (probably ISF'S Abbas Siddiqui or AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi) and let their votes split. She further warned minority voters that they would face the biggest danger if the BJP came to power in Bengal," the memorandum said.

It also pointed out that her appeal to the minority voters is highly divisive and communal in nature and she has invoked religion to exhort Muslims to remain united and only vote for Trinamool.

"Not only her appeal to the minority voters is highly divisive with heavy communal undertones, she is also trying to instil fear among not only the minority voters, but also the other voters, thereby driving a wedge between them and the rest of the electorate," the BJP memorandum said.

"In view of the facts as mentioned above and also to ensure that the eight-phase elections in West Bengal are held in an atmosphere free of fear, it is essential that appropriate action may be initiated against Banerjee for committing electoral offences and promoting enmity between the otherwise peace loving communities," the BJP urged.

--IANS