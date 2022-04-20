Tajikistan police commander, who defected to ISIS, was trained by US

Washington: A former Tajikistan's elite police force commander, who defected to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), had received training in counter-terrorism tactics by the United States, according to a report in media. The State Department has confirmed Col Gulmurod Khalimov's claim that he had participated in the training programs in the US at least three times, the report states. Khalimov was part of the counter-terrorism unit in Tajikistan and was given training by the US special forces. The 40-year-old, who disappeared in May, commanded the country�s elite police force known as OMON, used against criminals and militants. Shortly after the defection, Khalimov appeared in a video on Youtube, which was later removed, vowing to bring jihad to Russia and US. In the 10-minute video, suspected to have been recorded in a Syrian camp, Khalimov is seen dressed in black and holding a gun. "Listen, you dogs, the president and ministers, if only you knew how many boys, our brothers are here, waiting and yearning to return to Tajikistan to re-establish sharia law there,� he said while addressing Tajik President Imomali Rakhmon. He added, �We are coming to you with slaughter.� Khalimov's defection is the first known case of a senior officer joining Islamic State.