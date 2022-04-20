Taj Mansingh Hotel to be auctioned soon

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will soon start the bidding process of Taj Mansingh Hotel after the ministry of home affairs gave green signal to auctioning of the property. NMDC will start the bidding process �after getting consent from its members on March 20�, a newspaper reported on Tuesay. Tata-owned Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) that operates the Taj Mansingh hotel might not get the first right of refusal since the MHA has ordered an open auction. While the Council was in favour of giving the first right of refusal to IHCL in case an auction took place, the Home Ministry argued that it may attract lower bids. NMDC last month decided to give a two-month extension till March 31 to the IHCL for operating Taj Mansingh since the model code of conduct was in force in Delhi due to which it could not hold auction. The current lease of the hotel expired on January 31. While the land on which the 11-storeyed hotel came up belongs to NDMC, IHCL had signed a 33-year lease agreement for managing the property.