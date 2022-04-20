Taj City To Get Gangajal Drinking Water Before Makar Sankranti

Agra: The much awaited Ganga jal project to provide clean droning water to the Taj city at last saw the light when around half a million people would be supplied with the clean drinking water through piped lines before Makar Sankranti.

The project was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 9, 2019 and it took around a year to implement the project.

The Gangajal programme has a project cost of Rs 2,880 Crore. It will provide Agra with better and more assured water supply. It will benefit both the residents of the city as well as tourists.

Official sources here on Saturday said that at present only half the population in Agra city would be provided with Ganga jal to be supplied from Jivani Mandi waterworks which will get 200 mld ganga water through pipeline.

Agra Mayor Naveen Jain too announced that before Makar Sankranti Ganga water would be supplied for drinking water to half million of people in the city. He said that old motors to pump Ganga water have been replaced with new ones so that there is no technical glitches in the supply. UNI