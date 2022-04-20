Taj Balloon Festival Gets Underway; 3 Suffer Minor Injuries During Emergency Landing Of Balloon

Agra: The second edition of the six-day Taj balloon festival started today with a mishap,when three tourists, including a pilot, sustained minor injuries during an emergency landing after a technical fault. Police sources here said that the balloon made an emergency landing at Kuankhera area after it developed some technical fault. The pilot, along with two tourists, sustained minor injury while the balloon landed with a bang. Details of the mishap was awaited. The balloon festival kick started with a total of 16 hot air balloons from around the world participating in it. The festival will include both free flights and tethered flights. A total of 12 countries are participating. There are balloonists from the US, UK, Spain, Germany, UAE among others. Officials of the Sky Waltz, who were organising the flights, said here that this year the festival is being organised at a grander scale. The number of days has been doubled from three to six this year. The visibility is also much better this time around, so tourists will have better view of the Taj. Last year, visibility was an issue due to heavy smog. This year, there would be an option of commercial flights and that would depend on the demand and the availability of seats in balloons. The capacity of each balloon ranges from 1 to 8 people. The balloons will take off in the morning from six sites near the Taj. The sites will be outside the 500-meter heritage periphery as mandated by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Moreover, there will be tethered flights at the PAC ground in the evenings which will also be free. The hot air balloon festival was being organised to promote aviation-based and adventure sports for the tourists in and around the city.

UNI