Taiwan Universities Allows Students Fleeing Hong Kong To Attend Lectures

Several universities in Taiwan have opened gates to students who are fleeing Hong Long amidst the turmoil due to ongoing pro-democracy protest. Island's Ministry of Education has allowed the students to attend lectures in the college to continue their studies, South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

"Regardless of whether they are from Taiwan or not, university students in Hong Kong whose studies have been interrupted by the protests in Hong Kong are welcome to register with a number of our universities here if they want to continue their studies," the ministry said.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said on Wednesday last week that it was expecting 284 of the island's 1,021 students studying at Hong Kong universities to return home.

On Monday, Taipei-based National Taiwan University said it had received applications from 417 affected students, including 100 from Hong Kong and 240 from Taiwan. The rest were from Macau, mainland China and elsewhere.

Hong Kong has been rocked by more than five months of anti-government protests stemming from a now-withdrawn extradition bill. The bill would have allowed suspects to be sent to places, including mainland China, with which the city does not have formal extradition agreements.

