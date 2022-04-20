    Menu
    Showbiz

    Taimur Ali Khan Sporting 'Punjabi Juttis' is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today

    April20/ 2022


    A picture of Taimur, the three-year-old son of actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, is doing the rounds on social media wherein he can be spotted wearing punjabi 'juttis' with a casual outfit.

    The adorable picture was shared by his neighbour and well-known music composer Salim Merchant with the caption, "Look who I met in my building, Sabse Chote Nawab, he's such a cutie!"

    In the shared photo, Taimur was spotted wearing golden 'juttis' with his pair of shorts and t-shirt.

    As the post went viral, his fans fawn over the adorable picture and flooded the social media with their reactions.

    A user wrote, "Please cast him for Umrao Jaan...I know it's too much to ask for Hahaha."

    Another wrote, "Oh god he is adorable."

    A post read, "The t-shirt would be better as a 'nowabosaurus'."

    "Masha Allah...Taimur is a confident star child," a user commented.

    Categories :ShowbizTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in