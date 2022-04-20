Tahir Hussain is A Terrorist, Shoot Him: BJP MLA

Muzaffarnagar: Calling suspended AAP councillor, Tahir Hussain a "terrorist", BJP MLA Sangeet Som has said that people like Hussain "should be shot dead publicly".

"Aise log (Tahir Hussain) aatankwadi hai, aise logon ko chaurahe par khada karke goli maar deni chahiye (Tahir Hussain is a terrorist. He should be made to stand on a crossing and shot dead)," Som told reporters on Thursday.

Hussain, who has been made an accused in the murder of IB official, Ankit Sharma, during the riots in Delhi, was arrested on Thursday.

Som further said, "Whoever killed Ankit Sharma will get strong punishment. The government will also not take back CAA, no matter how much anyone opposes."

Som, an MLA from Uttar Pradesh''s Sardhana constituency, is accused of inciting mob with fiery speeches in the run up to Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013. The communal clashes had left at least 60 dead, and displaced thousands.

His lawyer Anil Jindal said, "Sangeet Som was booked under IT Act in 2013 at Khatauli police station. The court has now fixed April 15 as the next date of hearing in the matter." --IANS