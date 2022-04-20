Tactical Genius Who Changed Way Of Indian Cricket: Jay Shah Wishes Dhoni On 40th Birthday

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to former India captain MS Dhoni.

"Happy birthday to the man of patience and a tactical genius who changed the way of Indian cricket. You are an inspiration for many budding cricketers. Wishing you a great year ahead #Captaincool @msdhoni," tweeted Jay Shah.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also extended birthday wishes to Dhoni, saying: "A colleague, captain & friend! Happy Birthday, Mahi. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead full of joy and good health."

India skipper Virat Kohli also took to Twitter to wish Dhoni under whom his career flourished and he turned from budding talent to a match-winner.

"Happy birthday skip," tweeted Kohli.

Dhoni played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. He also remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

Also referred to as 'Captain Cool', Dhoni during his international and IPL playing days was known for his calmness and exquisite captaincy on the field. Over the years, he cemented his place as one of the finest wicket-keepers across the world. His agility behind the stumps gave India many breakthroughs and turned matches on their head.

He is also known for being precise with reviews and many have jokingly suggested changing the 'Decision-Review System' to 'Dhoni-Review System'. In December 2014, he announced his retirement from Tests. He called time on his Test career after playing 90 Tests, managing to score 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09.

Then in 2017, he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli in the 50-over format. However, the wicket-keeper shared a great camaraderie with the latter and the duo was often seen taking decisions together on the field. When Dhoni called time on his career, Kohli's heartfelt post on social media indicated his admiration for the former India skipper and won the hearts of people worldwide.

Under Dhoni's leadership, India also managed to attain the number one ranking in Test cricket. His Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has won the tournament thrice under his leadership.

He might have retired from international cricket, but Dhoni is still enjoying his cricket while playing for Chennai Super Kings. The now-postponed season of IPL 2021 saw Dhoni bringing his vintage captaincy to the forefront and CSK was seen enjoying a winning run. Fans will be hoping to see more of that when the IPL resumes in UAE in September.

