Tablighis who misbehaved with nurses to be booked under NSA

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to book members of the Tablighi Jamaat who misbehaved with the female nursing staff in a hospital in Ghaziabad, under the National Security Act (NSA).

According to a highly placed source, it has also been decided that female nurses and female police women will not be deployed where the Tablighi Jamaat members are kept.

It may be recalled that the Chief Medical Officer of the MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad had written a letter to the Ghaziabad police informing about the ''criminal behavior of the Jamaatis''.

The CMO, in his letter, stated that the members of the Tablighi Jamaat who are kept at the isolation ward of the hospital, have been roaming in their wards naked. The letter stated that obscene comments and songs were being heard from the ward, and inmates were asking for beedi-cigarette from the staff of the hospital. The CMO also wrote that these people have also been making lewd gestures towards female employees of the hospital.

