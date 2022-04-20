Tablighi Jamaat: Yogi cuts short visit, Muslim leaders seek probe

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cut short his programme after visiting Ghaziabad and is returning to Lucknow to hold a high-level meeting with officials in view of the Tablighi Jamaat conference that has spurred the COVID-19 cases.

According to Additional Chief Secretary Home Avanish Awasthi, the Chief Minister will review the quarantine measures being taken to isolate those who attended the Jamaat meeting earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Sunni cleric Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali in a video message, said that Tablighi Jamaat was a religious organisation, but it should have adhered to the safety protocols announced by the government. He said that investigations should be held in the incident to fix responsibility in the matter.

He said that the organisation did not have any political affiliations.

Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi said that some fundamentalist Muslims were trying to undermine Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s efforts to control Coronavirus.

He said that if any deaths took place due to this, action should be taken against those responsible.

--IANS