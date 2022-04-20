Tablighi Jamaat Committee Honoured Corona Fighters In Najibabad

Najibabad (Bijnor): Amidst the nationwide lockdown, the committee of Tabligi Jamaat, Najibabad, on Monday

honoured the Corona Fighters, in an ordinary function at Jabta Ganj police Chowki presenting them a token of love for their matchess services to curb the outbreak of Coronavirus. Keeping in view the rules of social distancing, the Hon'ble members of the Tablighi Jamaat honoured the SDM Miss Sangeeta Devi, Inspector Incharge of Kotwali Sanjay Kumar Sharma, the outpost Incharge Kumresh Tyagi, Dr Sarvesh Nirala, CHC Incharge, Cleaning Staff media personnels and Police Constables. On this occasion Maulana Hashim said that Policemen, Doctors Cleaners and media persons are playing a very important role in the defence of the country at the moment. We have to defeat Corona working together and following the rules of lockdown. Miss Sangeeta Devi said that we can

win this battle by staying in our house. She further said that no one should leave home unnecessarily.

Maulana Rashid has requested everyone to stay in their homes in the coming Ramazan and pray that our country should be free from Corona.

Media Personnel and State Organization Secretary of All Indian Reporters Association Aira, Shamshad Multani, Ejaz Ahmed, Zafar Zaidi, Rajpal Chauhan and others were present. On behalf of Tablighi Jamaat Maulana Rashid, Rashid Usmani Maulana Hashim, Mohammad Shoaib, Dr. Adil Mohammad Shadab, Mohammad Tariq, Haji Irshad Mohammad Owais, Mohammad Zeeshan Qureshi participated the function.