Taapsee: Wanted a logo instead of a name plate to keep the ambition flying high

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu shared an anecdote about shifting to her new home. She said that to keep the ambition flying high, she always wanted a logo instead of a name plate outside her house.

Taapsee took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself posing in front of her "blue door".

"This is the day I had my apartment in Mumbai ready, with all interior work done. It was strange that when I left for the shoot of ''Manmarziyaan'' I left from the old apartment I had taken on rent when I first moved to Mumbai and by the time I finished shooting the film n came back I entered the new apartment."

She shared that it was a very seamless transition for her.

"Like a new chapter began just like that. It was a very seamless transition for me but it went through its share of teething issues which were all sorted by my sister n mom before I entered home.

"Made me realise no matter how much effort you put in, the house stays a house until its lived in with your family who then make it ''Home''. That''s the blue door that I wanted for my home and to keep the ambition flying high I always wanted a logo instead of a name plate outside my house."

Taapsee said it was a defining moment for her to see everything coming together.

"Seeing it all come together for the first time was definitely a defining moment in a girl''s life who wanted to create her own space which she can look at everytime she sets an ambitious goal and feel it''s possible," she said.

On the film front, fter giving a stellar performance in "Thappad", Taapsee will next be seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu".

