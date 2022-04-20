Taapsee shares throwback picture reminiscing conversations with 'Badla' director Sujoy Ghosh

New Delhi, [India], April 27 (ANI): Actor Taapsee Pannu shared another throwback picture from her archives on Monday and reminisced the pre-shoot conversation in Glasgow with Sujoy Ghosh, the director of her 2019 thriller flick 'Badla.'

In the capture, Pannu and Ghosh are seen engrossed in a conversation as the actor pointed out that one can never guess who is directing who.

Along with the picture she wrote, "A day before we kick-started the shoot of Badla in Glasgow. Just like this picture one can never guess who is directing who, who is the one talking n who is listening. But one thing is for sure the 2 ppl here love to have a conversation n that can range from the hair issues of this man to food issues of the woman."

Pannu also recalled meeting the director 5 years back and added that she never knew 'Badla' would be the project they will be working on.

She shared, "5 years back when we met each other for the first time we never knew that THIS will be the film we will end up working on together but now that we have, we surely know there will be many more times we shall surprise each other not just with films together but with more useless topics of never-ending conversations. Keeping the madness alive.#Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost"

Last week, the 'Manmarziyaan' actor shared an exquisite throwback picture from her trip to Rome.

Lately, the 'Thappad' star has been sharing many throwback pictures as she earlier announced on Instagram that she will be posting a series to refresh some memories during the coronavirus lockdown.

Taapsee is currently at home like many other celebrities as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (ANI)