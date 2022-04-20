Taapsee recalls the challenge of getting 'out' of skin of Prakashi Tomar

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu recalls having nightmares wondering if her skin would bounce back to being normal once the prosthetics that she had to put on for her role in Saand Ki Aankh were taken off.

Taapsee played sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar in the film, which needed her character to age on screen. In turn, this required her to wear heavy prosthetics while depicting the aged Prakashi.

The actress shared a couple of pictures on Instagram where we see her prosthetics being removed after a shoot session.

"Getting 'into' the skin of a character is passé, let's talk about how was it getting 'out' of the skin of #PrakashiTomar. A one hour long procedure to get my skin back n then still have lines n folds visible until the skin bounces back to normal. How many times we had nightmares that what if it never bounces back ? What if one day we realise we have to live with it," she wrote.

"That one day will come some time in the future but as of now it was nice to shed this skin off and breathe a sigh of relief #SaandKiAankh #Throwback #ArchivePost," the actress added.

"Saand Ki Aankh" is based on the lives of India''s oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi and Chandro Tomar. It was released in 2019. The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar as Chandru Tomar.

Taapsee's upcoming films are "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu".

— IANS