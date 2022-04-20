Taapsee Pannu takes jibe at Sushant's family lawyer after Rhea's arrest

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu has taken a sarcastic jibe at senior advocate Vikas Singh, who represents the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Her reaction came on the day Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of the late actor, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Taapsee reacted to a news piece on Twitter that says Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh has refused to comment on Rhea's arrest by the NCB saying, "Drug charges are not our case against Rhea."

"So this isn't his case he says. So she was neither a gold digger, nor murderer but she consumed/transferred drugs. Toh yeh case jiska bhi tha usko mubarak ho. Coz Sushant ko toh nahi but un logo ko pakka justice mil gaya hoga. Mubarak Ho (Congratulations to whoever had filed this case. Because not Sushant but those people have surely got justice. Congratulations)," Taapsee tweeted from her verified account on Tuesday evening.—IANS