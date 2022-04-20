Taapsee Pannu shares a photo from 'Saand Ki Aankh' trial

Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu has shared a photo clicked during the trial for her film "Saand Ki Aankh" which released last year.

In the photograph, shared on the actress' verified Instagram account, Taapsee and her co-star Bhumi Pednekar can be seen posing wearing the costumes for their characters of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. Both the actresses smile at the camera while holding guns.

"Another from the many trials we had to get the picture right. This was one picture we desperately wanted to recreate closest to real. Seeing us in this look for the first time together was such an overwhelming experience for everyone. All the HODs were present that day to see what exactly we r getting into from there on. While everyone had a similar amused expression it was our over emotional over enthu director @tusharhiranandani who started the trail of tears that lasted till the release of the film. It was sometimes difficult to guess are those tears of happiness or he was more like "kahan phasa liya maine apne aap ko" #Throwback #QuarantinePost #Archive," Taapsee captioned the photo.

Commenting on her post, director Tushar Hiranandani expressed that right from the day this photoshoot happened, he knew that he had found his on-screen sharpshooters in the form of Taapsee and Bhumi, who he called the "bestest".

Bhumi commented on Taapsee's post, saying: "Baby gold gold gold memories."

Filmwriter Tushar Hiranandani made his directorial debut with Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu starrer "Saand Ki Aankh". On Monday, both the actreses had wished Hiranandani on his birthday.

The biographical drama based on the real life story of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar had hit theatres on October 25 last year.

–IANS