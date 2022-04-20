Taapsee Pannu recalls ''too many firsts'' associated with ''Saand Ki Aankh''

Mumbai: Filmwriter Tushar Hiranandani made his directorial debut with the Bhumi Pednekar-Taapsee Pannu starrer "Saand Ki Aankh" last year. On his birthday on Monday, Taapsee opened up about the film, calling it the "first biggest experiment" of her career.

On Monday, Taapsee shared photographs of her first-look trial for her character of Prakashi Tomar in the film on her verified Instagram account.

"The first look trial for #SaandKiAankh The first biggest experiment of my career, the first time director (our over enthu teddy ) @tusharhiranandani, first time producer @nidhiparmarhira and probably the first time 2 female actors in the prime of their career decided to depict twice their age to share an equal screen space in a story never told before! Too many firsts in this one n I guess the beginner''s luck worked. Too many stories n memories attached with this one #SaandKiAankh #Archive #QuarantinePost #Throwback," captioned the actress.

Taapsee too shared a birthday wish for Tushar on her verified Instagram account stories. "Happy birthday our very own Thanos @tusharhiranandani. Now please go kill the corona Thanos!" she wrote along with a photograph of the director.

Bhumi wrote on her Instagram account: "Here''s wishing the sweetest, super enthu, most emotional, talented papa bear @tusharhiranandani a very Happy Birthday!Love You. Dadi sending you aashirwad."

--IANS