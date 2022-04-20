Taapsee Pannu posts 'pitch set' picture of 'Shabaash Mithu'

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram on Friday to post a picture from the set of her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu. The film is a biopic of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj.

In the image, Taapsee stands at a cricket pitch donning cricket gloves and a helmet. She captioned the picture as: "Smile on Spirits high Pitch set #ShabaashMithu." Within minutes of the actress posting the picture, fans started commenting about how they are waiting for the film.

The actress has been keeping her fans updated with her preparation sessions for the film. She shared a picture recently of her practicing the cover drive shot.

The film has been directed by Rahul Dholakia and written by Priya Aven. Shabaash Mithu has been produced by Viacom18 Studios.

Besides this film, Taapsee will be seen in the films Looop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Dobaaraa.

—IANS