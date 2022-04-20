Taapsee Pannu heads to Bhuj for last schedule of 'Rashmi Rocket'

New Delhi: Actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday took an early morning flight to Gujarat for heading to the destination of the last schedule of her upcoming sports drama 'Rashmi Rocket.'

The 'Thappad' actor posted a Behind The Scenes (BTS) picture of herself on Instagram and revealed that she is headed to Bhuj for the last schedule of the film.

The picture that she shared on Instagram captures her from the back wearing a red-coloured jersey which had 'Bhuj' written on its back.

"Next stop.... #LastSchedule #RashmiRocket," she wrote in the caption.

Alternatively she also shared a few videos from the flight after boarding it with her other co-stars.

Pannu's upcoming sports flick is directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya.

The drama, which chronicles the story of a girl Rashmi and her journey from a tiny village to athletic contests is expected to release sometime in 2021. Besides that, she also has 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Haseen Dillruba' in the pipeline. (ANI)