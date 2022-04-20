    Menu
    Taapsee Pannu goes hiking in the outskirts of Jaipur

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently in Jaipur, recently explored the outskirts of the Pink City while hiking.

    Taking to Instagram, Taapsee wrote: "Coz all we actually need is some peace, smile and a deep fresh breath! #HeadUp #ClimbUp"

    Along with it, she posted a picture where she poses against the backdrop of the picturesque Aravalli range.

    Reacting to the post, a user asked her the name of the place. To this, Taapsee commented: "Outskirts of Jaipur".

    Earlier, Taapsee had shared a selfie on her Instagram story and captioned it: "The glow of hiking".

    On the work front, Taapsee will be seen in "Haseen Dillruba" , "Shabaash Mithu" and "Rashmi Rocket".

    — IANS

