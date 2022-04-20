Taapsee Pannu''s ''Game Over'' clocks a year

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu''s "Game Over" on Sunday completed a year since its release.

Marking the occasion, Taapsee recalled working on the film and wrote: "Whatever is that we are trying to do Ashwin I sincerely hope we don''t end up making Swapna a spin bowler for a part 2. #1YearOfGameOver."

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the film sees Taapsee as a wheelchair-bound gamer combating a mysterious identity.

Ashwin Saravanan too took to social media andA shared many behind the scene shots from the film.

"A year has passed since the release of #gameover I was going through some of the behind-the-scene images earlier and I would like to share the ones that really took me back to those days. Anniversary reaction, I guess,"he captioned.

On the film front, Taapsee will be seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu".

