Taapsee''s new post defines ''life on a set before COVID attack''

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu shared a still on Instagram from her film "Game Over" and described the post with the words, "life on set before COVID-19 attack".

In the post, the actress is seen lying on the floor with a cast around her leg.

"When the final leg of the climax of #GameOver was coming to an end. With weeks of strapping that cast around my leg, weeks of rolling the wheel chair, weeks of night shoots (which I detest ) and finally an output worth celebrating and remembering. P.S- this post could also be like ''life on a set before covid attack''," she captioned the image.

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, the film sees Taapsee as a wheelchair-bound gamer combating a mysterious identity.

Taapsee will next be seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu".

