T20 WC: India skipper Rohit Sharma wins toss, elects to field against USA; Monank Patel misses out

Both teams aim for a win to secure a place in the Super 8 stage. The stadium is known for low scores, favoring pacers. India's playing XI remains unchanged, while USA captain Monank Patel sits out due to a niggle.

New York: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first against the USA in their match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

A win will secure India's place in the Super 8 stage, as will a victory for the United States. The T20 World Cup debutants are one victory away from progressing to the next round. Both teams remain unbeaten in the group stage, with four points apiece. However, India leads the group with a higher net run rate.

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York has a history of low scores. The surface has proven to be a pacer's dream, with even 120 turning out to be the winning score.

India are heading into the match with the same Playing XI while USA captain Monank Patel will sit out for the match due to niggle.

At the time of toss, Rohit said, "We will bowl first. It has played better in the last two games, but you need to assess the conditions quickly and then let the game take over. It's all about constantly getting better and keeping the momentum going. It's important to do the right things. That was a great game to play, we didn't have enough runs on the board, but the bowlers came to the party and won the game for us. We're playing the same team."

USA stand-in captain Aaron Jones said, "We would have bowled first as well, there's some help for the bowlers early. He's having a niggle and should be back quickly. It should be a good game and we're looking to play well. The camp is very positive, just looking to play some good cricket. Shayan Jahangir replaces Monank and Shadley is in for Nosthush."

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj.

United States (Playing XI): Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous(w), Aaron Jones(c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar and Ali Khan.

—ANI