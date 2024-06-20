T20 WC: A look at Virat Kohli's stunning record against Afghanistan

His aggressive approach, successful in the IPL, has faltered on the challenging surfaces of Nassau County International Stadium.

Bridgetown: When India takes to the field against Afghanistan in their Super Eights clash, all eyes will be on Men in Blue's star batter Virat Kohli, who has not managed to fire yet in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Virat, the top run-getter in T20 World Cup history, was expected to light up the tournament as he has done consistently for years. Rather, he has been off to an extremely poor run, with scores of 1 (against Ireland), four (against Pakistan), and zero (against the USA). Two of Virat's dismissals came while the batter was taking an aggressive route with the bat, while his dismissal against the USA saw him poking at a ball landing outside off stump, something with which he has struggled often.

Virat arrived in the tournament after a stupendous Indian Premier League (2024) season with the bat for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), where he scored 741 runs in 15 innings at 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69, with a century and five fifties and also won the Orange Cap. Virat registered his highest-ever strike rate in his IPL career and was exceptional against spinners, taking a more attacking approach against them.

However, this aggressive approach did not work for him on the tough surfaces of Nassau County International Stadium in New York, which was criticized for its bounce and poor play for batters. But in the West Indies, Virat will be raring to go and break his streak of poor scores with a big knock making use of his newer style. India will be playing their games in Barbados, Antigua and Saint Lucia.

Virat has a fine record against Afghanistan in all formats. In eight matches against Afghans, Virat has scored 323 runs in six innings at an average of 80.75, with a century and three half-centuries. His best score is 122*.

Against the rising Asian side in T20Is, Virat has scored 201 runs in four innings at an average of 67.00 and a strike rate of 171.79, with a century and a half-century. His best score is 122*.

Virat is unstoppable against Afghans in ICC tournaments/Asia Cups, having scored 294 runs in four games across all these tournaments at an average of 147, with a century and three half-centuries.

The 35-year-old has played some knocks to remember against Afghanistan: 50 off 39 balls in T20 WC 2012, which started his journey as an all-time great of the tournament and an explosive 122* in 61 balls during Asia Cup 2022, which was his first international century in three years back then and marked his return back to form.

Virat also has a fine record against two of Afghanistan's most elite bowlers: Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi and spinner Rashid Khan across all of T20s.

Virat has scored 37 runs against Farooqi in two innings and has never been dismissed by the pacer. He has hit him for four boundaries and two sixes against Farooqi, with a strike rate of 231.25.

Against Rashid, Virat has scored 104 in 79 balls at a strike rate of over 131. In nine innings, Rashid has managed to get him twice. Virat has hit seven fours and three sixes against Rashid.

Will Virat stamp his authority against Afghanistan and once again launch their bowlers for boundaries and sixes towards another record-breaking knock? Only time will tell.

—ANI