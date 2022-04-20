T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar booked for rape

Mumbai: Mumbai police have registered a case against T-Series company's managing director Bhushan Kumar, son of music baron late Gulshan Kumar, for allegedly raping a woman on the promise of providing a job to her, an official said on Friday.

The offence was registered on Thursday at D N Nagar police station in Andheri (West) on the basis of the complaint lodged by the 30-year-old woman, who is an actor, he said.

As per the complaint, Bhushan Kumar, 43, allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of providing a job to her in some project of his company, the official said.

Sources in the police department said that the complainant knew Kumar since the last few years and he allegedly sexually exploited her between 2017 and 2020 at various places.

The woman said she was cheated by him and hence she approached the police, the official said.

According to the official, Kumar has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation).

T-Series is a music record label and film production company founded by Gulshan Kumar, also known as the 'Cassette king', who was shot dead in 1997 in Andheri.—PTI