T-series Feather review: Good attempt

T-series, a brand Indians would associate with music and the late Gulshan Kumar, has ventured in to mobile phone manufacturing and have come up with a device called the T-Series Feather. Let�s see if this phone is a chartbuster. Specs: Android v4.4 (Kitkat) OS, Memory- 4 GB(Internal) + 32 GB Expandable, Wi-fi+ 3G, FM Radio, Dual-SIM, Weight- 85 g, Thickness-� 8 mm Price: Rs 5,625 The phone is slim and light weight, at the first look it very closely resembles the Oppo with the front camera positioning and design. The metallic strip running along the side of the phone gives it a premium look, but the build quality was not all that impressive. The Feather comes with Android Kit-Kat and doesn�t have that much trouble running the apps. There was some lag when we used the device and we had to shut a few background applications to fix the issue, T-Series uses a Quad core 1.3 GHz Mediatek processor. The display attempts to be very vivid and lively but the contrast factor leaves much to be desired. The phone comes with a few built in display themes with different icons, layouts and colours. The cameras are decent and at the Rs 5,625 price point, the Feather offers an 8 MP rear and 2 MP front cameras. The phone is powered by a 1600mAh battery and gives close to 18 hrs of standby time with moderate 3G+WiFi use. Coming from T-Series we expected the phone to be preloaded with a few albums or offer some free music downloads for buyers, maybe that�s something the makers can look into.