T-Series' 'Hanuman Chalisa' crosses 1 bn views on YouTube

New Delhi: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series cements its position, not only as an entertainment music heavyweight but also as a flag bearer and pioneer on the spiritual music front, as Gulshan Kumar's 'Hanuman Chalisa' becomes the first devotional song to cross over one billion views on YouTube.

Gulshan Kumar, considered the king of devotional music, made T-Series the first of its kind music label to create a splash in devotional music market in the early 1980s.

T-Series' Hanuman Chalisa sung by veteran singer Hariharan, which prominently features Gulshan Kumar, becomes the go-to rendition of this holy recital, crossing the highly coveted one billion mark on YouTube.

The music label in its early days was known for releasing pre-recorded bhajans and aartis, which were highly appreciated and loved by all.

Bhushan Kumar said, "People turn to and recite the Hanuman Chalisa during their low phase.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, we are all in the midst of a challenging situation and the Hanuman Chalisa helps us to deal with pain and hardship and gives us the courage and strength to face problems. I'm overwhelmed with the love this devotional video has received. We, at T-Series have always focused, supported and brought to audiences devotional music right from the time of the inception of the company."

UNI