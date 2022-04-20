T S Rawat Expresses Gratitude To Government Of India For Bearing 50% Cost Of Roorkee-Deoband Rail Line

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat has expressed his gratitude to the Government of India for approving the rates of entire land and bearing the 50 percent of the construction cost by the Railway Board for the Roorkee-Deoband New Rail Line. He said that the construction of this project is related to the state's interest, which had been pending since the year 2007-08, will now get accelerated and prove to be beneficial to the state. The Chief Minister has expressed his gratitude to the Government of India for granting 50 percent of the land cost of Rs. 76.50 crore for the year 2011-12, as well as the acceptance to pay the increased overall land rates and 50 percent of the construction cost.

It was due to efforts of the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and his request the Union Finance Ministry has given approval that the total cost of the project along with land cost for Roorkee-Deoband new rail line will be shared in the ratio of 50-50 by the Railways and Uttarakhand state.

The Roorkee-Deoband rail line project worth Rs 832.37 crore would be constructed under 50:50 percent ratio by Uttarakhand and Railways, and the state would spentd Rs 416.185 crore. This decision would be helpful in saving Rs 125.185 crore in the land cost to Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat said that construction work of the Roorkee-Deoband rail line project would get accelerated with the support of Union Government and passengers can travel from national's capital to state's capital. The railway line will reduce distance. It may be recalled that Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat has urged Union Government to consider project cost sharing ratio by 50 : 50 per cent , including land cost, considering Uttarakhand is a Himalayan state with limited resources.