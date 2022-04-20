T'gana records 472 new Covid cases taking tally to 2,84,863

Hyderabad: Two more persons succumbed to Covid-19 while 472 new infections were reported in Telangana on Sunday, health officials said.

During the last 24 hours, 472 new positive cases were reported from across the state taking the state's tally going up to 2,84,863.

The fresh fatalities pushed the state's tally to 1,531.

The fatality rate remained 53 per cent as against the national average of 1.4 per cent.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid-19 while 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 106 new cases. Medchal Malkajgiri district saw the second highest number of new cases at 45, followed by Rangareddy (44), Nalgonda (23), Mancherial (19), Warangal Urban (18) and Karimnagar (17).

The state saw 509 recoveries during the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative Covid numbers to 2,76,753.

The recovery rate stands at 97.15 per cent as against the national average of 95.8 per cent.

At present, the number of active cases in the state is 6,579, including 4,426 persons who are in home or institutional quarantine.

More than 90 per cent of beds in government-run and private hospitals treating Covid-19 in the state remained vacant.

Of 8,559 beds available in 61 government hospitals treating Covid-19, 7,801 beds were vacant. As many as 758 people were undergoing treatment at these hospitals.

Similarly, in 219 private hospitals treating Covid, only 1,395 beds were occupied. Of 7,783 beds, 6,388 were vacant.

Of the 37,347 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, government-run laboratories accounted for 34,135 while the remaining 3,212 samples were tested in private labs.

The samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,80,647.

The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day, officials said.

Eighteen government-run laboratories, 56 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests in the state.

The data shows that 63.9 per cent of those testing Covid positive were between 21 and 50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.

Of the overall Covid cases, 60.44 per cent were male and 39.37 per cent female.

