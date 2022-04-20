Syrian refugee walks 500km to Europe carrying his dog

A 17-year-old Syrian refugee has walked more than 482kms carrying his pet dog after he could not bear to leave the animal in his war-torn homeland. Aslan, from Damascus, was interviewed by the UN's refugee agency (UNHCR) after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos. Holding the tiny dog as it yapped happily in his arms, he said: "I love this dog, I need her." The teenager said he had walked 500km carrying all his belongings in a rucksack, and holding the dog in a red carrier. "The dog is Rose," Aslan said, holding up his pet's animal passport, before giving her a drink from his water bottle."They said you can't take your dog. I have food and I have water, I have everything." When asked by aid workers why he did not leave Rose in Syria, he replied: "I love my dog." A spokesperson for the UNHCR said it had seen many refugees like Aslan carrying their animals with them on dangerous journeys. �Lizzie Dearden,The Independent