Syrian jets strike militants in Aleppo

Damascus: Syrian warplanes have carried out multiple airstrikes against militant positions in Aleppo. According to the pan-Arab al-Mayadeen news channel, the airstrikes came Sunday against the backdrop of the militants ongoing shelling of the towns of Nubul and Zahra, Xinhua reported. At least five people were killed Saturday as a result of mortar shelling on both the towns. The towns are mainly inhabited by Shia people. Syrian troops are still progressing against the rebels in the country`s southern areas, mainly in Daraa province. Also Sunday, the Syrian troops ambushed around nine Islamic State (IS) fighters in the countryside of the central province of Homs. IANS