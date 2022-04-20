Syrian forces kill 54 rebels killed in Douma

Damascus: At least 54 rebels were killed Wednesday when Syrian troops targeted rebel positions in the eastern countryside of the capital Damascus, media reported. Government forces targeted the positions of the Islam Army in the hotbed suburb of Douma, Xinhua reported citing the Syrian National TV. Earlier in the day, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported violent clashes in eastern Damascus coupled with airstrikes on the rebel-held areas in Damascus. Wednesday's battles came a day after the head of the Islam Army, Zahran Alloush, threatened to target security and military positions inside the capital in retaliation to the government forces' escalated offensive. However, the offensive Wednesday seemed to have thwarted Alloush's plans, as no security breaches were recorded by his troops Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, local press said the Syrian troops advanced further inside Jobar, another rebel stronghold in the east of Damascus. IANS