Syrian air defences respond to Israeli missile attack





Dmascus: Syrian air defences responded to a fresh Israeli missile attack that targeted the western Masyaf area in Hama Governorate on Friday, according to a state TV report.

The TV aired footage of the air defences intercepting Israeli missiles over Masyaf, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Syrian army said in a statement that the Israeli missile attack was launched from the libyan capital of Tripoli towards Masyaf, adding that the air defences intercepted most of the missiles.

While the military statement did not reveal the exact target, the pro-government Sham FM radio said the attack targeted the vicinity of a scientific research centre in Masyaf with no reports on casualties yet.

The centre has repeatedly been targeted by Israeli missile strikes.

