Syria Will take Back Every Inch of its territory Illegally Occupied by Turkey

Damascus (The Hawk): The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on the completion of 10 years of conflict. It was said that the Turkish regime continues to occupy parts of the Syrian territories and is trying to change its legal demographic, economic and financial face. Turkey is the supporter of terrorist groups in Edlib Governorate, and Syria will continue to fight this terrorist war and will liberate every inch of its territory.





In the statement, the United States and western countries were condemned for supporting rebels opposing Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and imposing economic sanctions on Syria. Foreign Ministry also added that it expects that the friendly countries continue to provide assistance to help her fight against Covid 19 and bring back the Syrian refugees. The civil war is an ongoing multi-dimension civil war that basically started in March 2011 as part of the wider Arab Spring protests, grew out of discontent with the Syrian government. But eventually turned into a bloody civil war.