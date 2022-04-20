Syria confirms first COVID-19 case

Damascus: The Syrian Health Ministry on Sunday confirmed the first novel coronavirus case in the country, state TV reported.

The person who was infected with coronavirus came from abroad, said the Health Ministry, Xinhua reported.

All needed measures to deal with the case have been adopted, it added.

Earlier on Sunday, the Syrian government suspended public transportation, the state news agency SANA reported.

The new order will go into force on Monday evening and will be applied in all Syrian provinces, said SANA.

The measure comes as part of a series of measures the Syrian government has taken to protect the public from the novel coronavirus.

On Saturday, the government ordered the shutdown of restaurants, cafes and government ministries.

