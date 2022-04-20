Synergy Between New Education Policy & Skill Development Programme

New Delhi (The Hawk): The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 envisages curriculum integration of essential subjects and schemes in all schools and higher education institutions in a phased manner. As per the said policy, vocational education will start in school from the 6th grade and will include internship.

To achieve this, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has initiated a pilot project on Hub and Spoke model.

In Hub and Spoke model, Industrial Training Institutes (ITI)/ Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKK) will be leveraged as hub of vocational education and training (VET); schools will access the skill training from this hub as individual spokes. With this synergy, the school students would be exposed to the wide range of possibilities available in the world of work in their respective fields and learn on latest technologies available in the ITIs. The project aims to ensure that every young adult in 6 to 19 years of age cohort completes either 12 year of schooling with at least one certification of level 2 to 4 NSQF certificate or 10 years of schooling & certification with 2 years of ITI programme. Currently, the Program is envisaged in 4 States viz; (i) Chhattisgarh (ii) Madhya Pradesh (iii) Odisha and (iv) West Bengal. These State Governments have identified 2 districts and a hub ITI in each district in their respective States. Mapping of spoke schools is being done by the State Governments concerned.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.