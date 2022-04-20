Swiss to publish first list of dormant assets in December

Zurich: Having started making public thenames of Indians and other foreigners with bank accounts thatare under scanner, Switzerland will now publish in December alist of accounts that have remained unclaimed for 60 years. This would be the first time that such a list would bemade public by Switzerland, where banks have long been knownfor keeping top-secret all details of the account holders butthe veil of secrecy has begun to come off in recent years. The list would be published by the Swiss BankingOmbudsman after compiling information from all Switzerland-based banks about the long-dormant accounts in the name offoreigners including those from India, while giving theirlawful beneficiaries an opportunity to submit a claim. These would be accounts that have remained unclaimedsince 1955 and the banks have failed to re-establish contactwith the respective clients. However, these may not benecessarily the accounts with illicit wealth. Speculation is rife there may be accounts belonging tosome erstwhile kings, members of ruling families of theformer princely states and other wealthy individuals fromIndia, who could have opened Swiss bank accounts but did nottransfer the ownership to their children or other persons. However, Swiss authorities and banks are yet to makepublic any details about nationality of such account holders. Without giving any specific figures or details, seniorofficials at some Swiss banks confirmed there are quite a fewaccounts belonging to Indian nationals and they could be madepublic along with the full list in December 2015. Some such accounts include those where ownership has beenunder dispute as multiple beneficiaries from India, includingthose claiming to be descendants of erstwhile kings, put forththeir claims but could not provide any supporting evidence. According to Swiss Bankers Association (SBA), the apexbody of all banks based in Switzerland, the details to be madepublic would include the last name, first name, date of birth,nationality and last known address of the account holder. This would also apply to the dormant accounts belongingto companies and other legal persons ? without first name ordate of birth. In exceptional cases, if the availableinformation is not sufficient to legitimise a claim, the bankcan publish the account or savings book number known to thecustomer, SBA said. However, the name of the bank and the value of the assetswould not be made public in this list that would be publishedin December this year, it added. The Swiss Banking Ombudsman said that a new banking law,which has come into force this year, has mandated that "assetsover 500 Swiss franc that have been dormant for 50 years ?that is 60 years after the last contact ? have to bepublished. "If, following this publication, no justified claims arereported, the assets must be liquidated and their net proceedswill be transferred to the Swiss Confederation.