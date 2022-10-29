Swiss Indoors: Alcaraz defeats Busta to advance to the semifinals

Basel, Switzerland (The Hawk): The world's top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz defeated Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-4 on Friday to advance to the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors, bringing him within two victories of winning his sixth tour-level championship of the year.

Throughout the one-hour, 38-minute match at the ATP 500 competition, the 19-year-old Spaniard appeared in control. On the indoor courts, he opened his shoulders to hit through his fellow countryman.

Alcaraz successfully won points and prevailed by outmuscling Carreno Busta throughout the backhand exchanges and displaying strong touch at the net.

"Playing against a friend like Pablo is challenging. We go out to eat for lunch and dinner every day. Since we exercise together every week, playing against him is challenging. I'm with him and want him to triumph in every game, "In his on-court interview, Alcaraz remarked.

"There are no buddies on the court. You must remain concentrated and attack the contest, which is what I did "Added he.

After defeating him in the Barcelona final in April, the World No. 1 currently has a 2-0 advantage over Carreno Busta in their ATP head-to-head series. Alcaraz will play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals on Saturday after earlier this week's victories over Jack Draper and Botic van de Zandschulp.

"It will be a really challenging match. He is performing incredibly well. This year, he has achieved amazing successes. I'll have to pay close attention. Against him, I'll do my best to play tennis "Looking ahead to his matchup with Auger-Aliassime, Alcaraz stated.

Since winning the US Open last month, which propelled him to the top of the ATP Rankings for the first time, the Spaniard is now 4-2 and 55-11 for the year. Alcaraz, who has advanced to his tenth semifinal of the year, is aiming to add to his Tour-leading five victories in 2022, which include ATP Masters 1000 victories in Miami and Madrid.

He would surpass Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has made it to seven championship finals this year, if he beats Auger-Aliassime and advances to his eighth final of the year. However, the Greek may possibly make it to the final in Vienna this week.

