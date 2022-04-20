Swine flu: Treatment options in kids

As children fall under the "high risk" groups for swine flu, here's what an expert said about treating the H1N1 virus in kids. Oseltamivir is the drug of choice for the treatment. Treatment should be given for 5 days. By Weight: For weight < 15Kg 30 mg BD for 5 Days 15-23Kg 45 mg BD for 5 Days 24-40Kg 75 mg BD for 5 Days Oseltamivir is also available for syrup (12mg per ml). Other supportive treatment is paracetamol, antihistaminic, adequate hydration and proper diet.