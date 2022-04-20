Swine flu measure: What to do if you suspect you have H1N1 flu

Suppose, you have developed fever, cough or any other symptoms of the flu, do not be panic. Because it is not possible to know whether you have contacted the disease unless a specialised testing is done. Swine flu or H1N1 flu symptoms are similar to most influenza infections. They can include - fever, cough, headache, sore throat, fatigue, body aches, diarrhoea, vomiting, difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath. Small children may refuse to take feeds. Here are a few tips that you can follow as suggested by health experts, if you suspect that you may have contracted the H1N1 virus: Avoid contact with other people for a week after the symptoms develop or till the symptoms go away Do not go to work or school Do not travel Make sure that you cover your coughs/sneezes using a tissue Wash your hands often to avoid spreading the virus Visit the nearest healthcare centre to access medical care if required People at higher risk for complications of the flu should talk to their doctor immediately as soon as the symptoms arise These include - children younger than five years of age, people 65 years and older, pregnant women and people of any age with certain medical conditions such as cancer, heart or lung disease, diabetes, and those with weakened immune system. However, it is recommended that everyone should seek medical aid immediately regardless of whether or not you are in a high-risk group to avoid further complications.