Swine flu claims 5 more lives, toll rises to 2,172

New Delhi: Swine flu claimed lives of five more persons as the death toll climbed to 2,172 in the country while the number of persons affected by the H1N1 virus breached the 35,000-mark. According to the Union Health Ministry, 2,172 persons have perished due to the disease till yesterday while the number of persons affected across various states was 35,138. In the worst-hit state of Gujarat, the death toll stood at 439 while 6,565 people have been affected by the H1N1 virus since January. In Rajasthan, the toll reached to 430 while the number of affected persons climbed to 6,677. Twelve people have died of swine flu in Delhi, which has seen 4,261 cases of the deadly disease. Swine flu fatalities in Maharashtra stood at 445 while, in Madhya Pradesh the toll was 316, with 4,892 and 2,260 persons having been affected by the disease respectively. In Karnataka, swine flu has killed 85 people and affected 2,967 while Punjab has seen 56 casualties and Haryana 54 due to the H1N1 virus after another person succumbed to the disease in the state. Uttar Pradesh has recorded 45 casualties with the death of another person while 26 people have succumbed in West Bengal. The toll climbed to 24 in Himachal Pradesh. While 23 people perished to the disease in Andhra Pradesh, the death toll increased to 25 in Chhattisgarh. Twenty people have died of swine flu in Jammu and Kashmir. In Telangana, another person perished due to the disease which has claimed lives of 79 persons so far, where 2,316 persons have been affected. The toll in Kerala has climbed to 19 while Uttarakhand has reported 13 deaths. PTI