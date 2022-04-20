Swine flu claims 20 more lives, toll rises to 2,064

New Delhi: Swine flu claimed the lives of 20 more persons as the death toll in the country rose to 2,064 while the number of persons affected by the H1N1 virus breached the 34,000-mark. Data collated by Union Health Ministry till yesterday said that 2,064 persons have perished due to the disease while the number of affected persons across various states was 34,068. With swine flu claiming four more lives in Rajasthan, the toll in the last three months in the state has touched 419, an official said. One person each succumbed to H1N1 virus in Ajmer, Tonk, Nagaur, and Jhunjhunu yesterday, he said. The ministry said that the toll has increased to 432 in Gujarat, the state worst-hit by the H1N1 virus. A total of 6,514 cases of swine flu have been reported in Gujarat since January. The toll in Maharashtra breached the 400-mark with 404 swine flu fatalities recorded so far in the state, which has seen 4,574 persons come down with the disease. A total of 300 swine flu deaths have been registered in Madhya Pradesh where 2,196 people have been affected. Karnataka has recorded 85 swine flu deaths with the number of those affected in the state touching 2,787. Telangana has seen 77 persons succumb to the H1N1 virus while in the two neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana, the toll was 53 each. Eighteen persons have died of the disease in Jammu and Kashmir while Uttarakhand has reported 12 casualties. The toll in West Bengal has risen to 25 after the death of another person. In Uttar Pradesh, 38 persons have died of swine flu. In Delhi, 12 people have died of the disease while the number of those affected is 4,233. The toll in Kerala has risen to 14. Andhra Pradesh has registered 22 swine flu deaths while an equal number of people have died in Chhattisgarh. Twenty-two lives have been claimed by the disease in Himachal Pradesh. PTI