Swinburne University of Technology and IITH launches joint doctoral program in a new format













The joint doctoral program is expected to commence in July 2021 with an enrolment of 10 PhD students.

Hyderabad (The Hawk): Swinburne University of Technology (SUT) and IIT Hyderabad (IITH) are engaged in a Joint Doctoral Program (JDP) from 2017. The Joint Doctoral Program has enrolled 48 students since 2017, with 1 student graduated and 2 more students completing this year. From this year, IITH and SUT have devised a new JDP, for bright and motivated students to work on frontier areas of science, technology & design, by which the students become JDP students from the day of their registering for PhD. The students admitted to the JDP will have an opportunity to spend up to one year at SUT, Australia supported by Swinburne University Postgraduate Research Awards (SUPRAS) scholarship from SUT. This association is aimed at developing successful academic and research collaborations in the areas of common interest and complementary capabilities. It seeks to harness the synergy at both institutions to propel excellent research.

