Swiggy witnesses 30% growth in orders for food delivery

New Delhi: Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, food delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday revealed that they have witnessed 30 per cent growth in orders for food delivery and pizzas continues to be the most preferred snack.

This cricketing season -- ongoing IPL 2020 -- a new report from Swiggy shows that IPL Customized menus, especially combo's such as barbeque flavoured ones worked extremely well.

Over 31,800 restaurants have customised their menu for consumers and over one lakh orders were placed for such items.

According to the platform, top three cities that saw maximum orders during match days were Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai.

Top 10 dishes ordered during IPL across the country were chicken biryani, butter naan, masala dosa, paneer butter masala chicken fried rice, tandoori roti, veg fried rice, mutton biryani, garlic bread sticks and tandoori chicken.

Pizza is the favourite match time snack for folks in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune, whereas in Bengaluru, Lucknow and Kolkata binged on - Kebabs, the company said.

According to the platform, top 5 tier 2 cities that performed well when it comes to food ordering were Lucknow, Guwahati, Indore,Surat and Ahmedabad.

—IANS