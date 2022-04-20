Swiggy launches initiative to help restaurants jumpstart operations

New Delhi: On-demand food delivery platform Swiggy has launched a Jumpstart Package for its restaurant partners, which are either operational for delivery or restarting operations, towards business revival, continuity and growth.

To enable smooth cash flows for partners, Swiggy has activated bi-weekly payments options for the restaurants.

Restaurants will also have access to subsidized financing through the Swiggy Capital Assist programme, the company said in a statement.

"This initiative will catalyse our efforts to drive focused execution in enabling quick wins for our restaurant partners while catering to evolving consumer needs," said Paul Varghese, VP Supply at Swiggy.

The ''Jumpstart Package'' will focus on easing key aspects involved in resuming operations and reducing the overall investment required to bring back customers.

Since the launch of this initiative, over 40,000 restaurant partners have already availed this package.

To resume operations, restaurant partners will be supported with establishing safety and hygiene protocols.

Swiggy will share training content on the best practices to be followed at restaurant premises.

Safety grade packaging material and safety kits will be made available at up to 40 per cent off directly through Swiggy.

"Restaurants will have an option to regularly upload videos and images of the safety practices followed by them, on the restaurant''s menu page on the Swiggy customer app to help build trust among customers," said the company.

"Building on these efforts, ensuring business revival, continuity and growth for restaurant partners will be absolutely crucial to enabling Swiggy and the industry overcome this challenging phase," added Varghese.

"The aggregators and cafes need to work in tandem as a team to stay afloat. So, any relief for a month or two would go a long way in helping the industry," said Pranav from Tiny Tuscan, Gurgaon.

Sutapa from Klezhmer Hospitality, Kolkata added: "Hearing about the service offerings as a part of the jumpstart package was great and we look forward to availing the service as required".

Earlier this month, Facebook-owned Instagram partnered with Swiggy and Zomato to support small businesses in India.

The photo-messaging app announced the rollout of the food order sticker in India that will help businesses from the food industry stay in touch with their customers and allow customers to support their favourite businesses too.

--IANS