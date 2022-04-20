Sweets for all embassies to mark Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will be sending boxes of Bikaneri laddoos to all foreign embassies in Delhi to mark the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The laddoos will also be distributed in the temple town here. According to the officials of the Trust, orders have been placed for 4 lakh packets of laddoos.

Preparations are on in full swing to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

Senior officials, led by Chief Secretary R.K. Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi and other top police officials will be visiting Ayodhya on Friday to take stock of the arrangements, particularly security arrangements.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to visit Ayodhya on Sunday to oversee the preparations for the event.

The occasion will be live-streamed on Doordarshan so that the devotees across the globe can be part of the grand event.

