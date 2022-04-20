Sweet Political Memories Of Yesteryears Not Seen In Victoria Memorial Function At Kolkata On Birth-Anniversary Of Netaji

New Delhi (The Hawk): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee maintained a political decorum by joining Prime Minister and state Governor at function at Victoria memorial in memory of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on 23.01.2021. But it was not fair on part of those making slogans of Jai Shri Ram on the occasion making Mamta Banerjee cut short her speech in protest. Chanting Shri Ram is welcome but it is misuse of name of Lord Ram for political purposes which cannot be denied having been done at Victoria Memorial function. Even though it remains a bitter fact that state Chief Minister banks on minority appeasing politics.

Gone are the sweet memories of the yesteryears when first Prime Minister of India congratulated his political rival young Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his maiden speech in Parliament forecasting a great politician of the future in him. The then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri sent a gift-parcel of Dhoti-Kurta to a prominent Parliamentarian Prakashvir Shastri as a token of request to wear Indian attire on his first foreign trip as Parliamentarian. Atal Bihari Vajpayee congratulated the then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by calling her as Durga on her leading nation to victory in 1971 Indo-Pak war. The then Prime Minister PV Narsimharao entrusted opposition-leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee to lead Indian delegation at crucial special session of the United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) in Geneva where a Pakistan-sponsored resolution to censure India on its record of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir. Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Prime Minster ensured re-hanging of portrait of Jawahar Lal Nehru at South Clock (New Delhi), though role of Nehru in becoming and action as Prime Minister proved to be harmful for nation.

Piloo Modi (fat by body-weight) as leader of the then largest opposition Swatantra Party was known for humour when he countered a left-leader that his party had exported two heavyweights in left party also when left leader made allegation that the right-wing Swatantra Party has infiltrated in all parties except left. Atal Bihari Vajpayee made complete Lok Sabha full of laughter when he replied to Indira Gandhi that madam was herself beautiful on Indira Gandhi declining Vajpayee challenge for a public debate at Ramlila Maidaan (New Delhi) by saying that Hindi of Vajpayee was very charming.