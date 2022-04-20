Swedish Crown Princess tests Covid positive

Stockholm: Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and her spouse Prince Daniel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, it was announced.

The royal couple isolated themselves on Wednesday following cold symptoms, the Royal court's information manager Margareta Thorgren told local media on Thursday.



"They both show milder flu-like symptoms but feel good under the circumstances," Xinhua news agency quoted Thorgren as further saying.



The couple's children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar were also quarantined at home.

As Crown princess, Victoria, 43, is next in the line of succession to the Swedish throne currently held by her father, King Karl XVI Gustaf.

